Israel To Build Capacity Of Nigerian Women In Agriculture, Science, Others





The State of Israel has expressed readiness to build the capacity of Nigerian women and girls in diverse areas of agriculture, science, technology and capacity building in the area of textile among others.

Indications to this development emerged when the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman paid a courtesy visit to the Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to Senator Tinubu on Media, Busola Kukoyi, stated that the ambassador commended the various programmes of the First Lady in the areas of women empowerment, agriculture, youth and education, stressing that Nigeria is blessed with good land and climate.

He highlighted four aspects where the Israeli Government looks forward to collaborating with the Office of the First Lady to include science and technology which will see them opening 30 more innovation centers across the nation in addition to the one already operational in Abuja.

Source: Leadership Newspaper