JUST-IN: Kogi Gov’t Confirms Rescue Of Abducted Confluence Varsity Students  





In a significant development, the Kogi State government has announced the

rescue of several students from Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, who were abducted last Thursday.

The exact number of students rescued remained, however, undisclosed by state government.

The State’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, revealed in a statement on Sunday that the operation was a

joint effort between local hunters and various security agencies.

“The students were rescued safely,” Fanwo confirmed, adding that the rescue team encountered the kidnappers in a “fierce shootout” which ended when the overpowered kidnappers fled with injuries.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kogi State, SP Williams Aya,

clarified to reporters via text message that 14 students were secured

during the operation.

Describing the ordeal, the Commissioner explained that the kidnappers abandoned the students amidst the chaos, who then scrambled to safety.

He…





Source: Leadership Newspaper