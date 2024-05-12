NFF To Unveil Finidi George As Super Eagles Head Coach Monday





The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will on Monday morning in Abuja stage an unveiling ceremony to formally present to the public Finidi George as the new substantive Head Coach of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles.

Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, alongside Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Tinuke Watti, President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, and the NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, are among prominent personalities expected at the unveiling.

George, who passed up an opportunity to coach a second-tier team in Spain to return to Nigeria and lead two-time CAF Champions League winners Enyimba FC, won the tough-as-nails Nigeria elite division title with the People’s Elephant in his second season and has left the club with a chance of retaining the title this season, with six matches to go.

When George formally bowed out of the Aba giants days ago, Enyimba FC remained in third place on the NPFL log, with 53 points from 32…





Source: Leadership Newspaper