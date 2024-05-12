Underage Now Open Bank Accounts, Get Driver’s Licences For Fraud – EFCC





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that underage boys who are into internet fraud popularly called ‘yahoo yahoo’ do age declarations to falsify their age to enable them get driver’s licences to be able to open bank accounts to expend their proceeds from the crimes.

The anti-graft agency has also vowed to go after government agencies and individuals that issue the documents to the criminals to perpetrate fraudulent acts.

The Zonal Director of the EFCC in charge of Edo, Delta and Ondo States, Effa Okim, stated this in Benin City, Edo State, while on a courtesy visit to the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by Comrade Festus Alenkhe, where he also revealed that Edo State was second to Lagos in terms of convictions despite the small size of the state.

Okim said parents who normally claim that their children are underage when convicted would also go in for it for their complicity in forgery.

He said: "Crime, what we call…





Source: Leadership Newspaper