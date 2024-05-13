Boniface Nominated For Bundesliga Rookie Of The Season





Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, has been nominated for the ‘Bundesliga Rookie of the Season’ award.

Boniface was recognised for his brilliant displays for Bayer Leverkusen.

The announcement was made in a post on the Bundesliga X handle (formerly Twitter).

The 25-year-old was nominated alongside Borussia Dortmund’s Ian Maatsen, Xavi Simons of RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier.

The forward won the award for four consecutive months (August, September, October and November).

Boniface was later sidelined for three months due to an adductor injury.

The former Bodo & Glint player has already been named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season.

He has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in the league this season.





Source: Leadership Newspaper