Gov Bala Pledges Support For Stakeholders On Humanitarian Assistance





Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed has said his administration will continue to improve humanitarian aid through collaboration with stakeholders within and outside Nigeria.

He made this known yesterday when he received the officials of the Albasar Foundation, the founder of Makkah Eye Clinic, Bauchi and the management of Almuhibba Foundation, on a courtesy visit at Bauchi Government House.

Mohammed acknowledged the contributions of the teams in delivering relief supplies to thousands of patients within and outside Bauchi State, reiterating his administration’s keenness to partner with them to ensure the success of their exercises.

He, however, noted his awareness of the foundations’ philanthropic endeavours, emphasizing the importance of mutual cooperation to ensure patients receive proper care.

The governor announced that the state government has provided sufficient land for the Albasar Foundation to construct a permanent site to expand its operations in the state.

Mohammed also…





Source: Leadership Newspaper