Internal Crisis: NNPP Shall Come Out Stronger — Founder





The Founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Boniface Aniebonam, has assured that the party would come out stronger from its internal wranglings, just as he urged members to be law-abiding.

Aniebonam gave the assurance in a statement issued in Lagos, in which he said part of what shall make the party great was the ability of members to resolve the internal crisis in the party.

“It is, therefore, inherent among all members to think out of the box to reason responsibly and find solution to the internal leadership crisis.

“Let it be said and to be clearly understood by members that trouble is not the way going forward, if we must enhance productivity in our endeavour,” he stated.

Aniebonam, therefore, enjoined party members to respect and abide by the constitutional provisions of the party and the grand norm of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He noted that the Police and Court actions remained constitutional in conflict resolution but said that most importantly,





Source: Leadership Newspaper