JUST-IN: Fubara To Probe Wike, Other Past Administrations In Rivers





Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has hinted of plans to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate how the affairs of governance were conducted in the state before he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

Fubara gave the hint on Monday at the swearing-in of Mr Dagogo Israel Iboroma, SAN, as the new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of the State at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor said he was bringing the Attorney-General on board at a critical time that there were lots of legal matters that needed to be tackled, with bravery and courage.

Fubara did not, however, say what will be the scope of his investigation of the past affairs of the state, whether it’s the immediate-past administration of Governor Nyesom Wike or others since 1999.

He said, “So, my brother, Dagogo Iboroma, you are going to be the brand new Attorney-General of our dear State. SSG (Secretary to the State Government) give him his letter, he is the Attorney-General.

“Why are we…





Source: Leadership Newspaper