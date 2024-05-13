Kolmani Oil: North-Eastern Varsity Introduces Degrees In Petroleum Chemistry, Others





Following the discovery of petroleum at Kolmani Wells around Gombe and Bauchi States, and the launching of exploration exercise by the federal government, the North-Eastern University Gombe, Gombe State, has introduced three new degree programmes related to oil and gas sector.

Pro-chancellor of the University, Dr Sani Jauro, who disclosed this on Monday, explained that the new degrees are Bachelor’s of Science in Petroleum Chemistry, and Environmental Management and Toxicology as well as Bachelor’s of Science in Industrial Chemistry.

According to him, the new programmes were meant to train students and enable them to take up jobs in the oil and gas sector.

“I wish to inform you that the North-Eastern University Gombe, formerly Pen Resource University Gombe, has started degree programmes aimed at training our children to take up jobs at Kolmani and other oil and gas sectors.

“The courses are B.Sc Petroleum Chemistry, B.Sc Environmental Management and Toxicology, and B.Sc Industrial…





Source: Leadership Newspaper