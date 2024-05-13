Muhammad Kamaldeen Varsity Mulls $1,000 Start-up For Students   





The newly established Muhammad Kamaludeen University (MKU), Ilorin, Kwara State, has matriculated its first set of 146 students, announcing that the freshers would have the opportunity of $1,000 startup for the registration of their new companies to grow their entrepreneurship skills.

The vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Rasheed Jimoh, said that the institution had developed an innovative course that would equip the new students with MKU’s startup of over $1,000 USD even before registration of their proposed companies.

He said the university has introduced initiatives that will equip the students for critical thinking to enable them cope with global competitiveness, especially in the emerging gig economy.

The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, was represented at the event by his senior adviser/counselor, Alh Saadu Salahu, who was supported by a non-executive director of NNPCL, Dr Ghali Alaaya; special adviser on Media, Alh. Bashir Adigun





Source: Leadership Newspaper