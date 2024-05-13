PAP Boss Pledges To Bridge Medical Professionals’ Gap In Niger Delta





Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro has assured the management of the Bayelsa Medical University (BMU), Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, of the programme’s readiness for collaboration to remedy the shortage of medical professionals in the Niger Delta.

A statement issued by his special assistant on media, Igoniko Oduma, quoted the PAP administrator as having noted that the Niger Delta was faced with two major challenges namely, limited infrastructure and human capital development.

He observed that there was a gap in medical personnel in the region, stressing that one of the major objectives of the programme is human capital development in the region.

Otuaro, who gave the assurance when he led PAP management team on a visit to the BMU, stated that the Amnesty Programme Office and the BMU could strengthen their partnership to train more students in critical areas in the health sector.

He and his team had earlier visited Igbenedion University and Benson





Source: Leadership Newspaper