PICTORIAL: Sanwo-Olu Hosts Prince Harry, Meghan, Shares Lagos Culture With Couple  





Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, sharing with the royal couple the culture of Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.

Harry and Meghan are on a three-day visit to Nigeria to promote Invictus Games, an initiative of Prince Harry, which is aimed at raising funds and supporting serving military members as well as veterans to overcome their physical and mental illnesses or injuries.

The couple was accompanied to the governor’s office at the Lagos House in Marina, by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and his wife.

Taking to his verified social media pages, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the Duke and Duchess for spotlighting the crucial issue of mental health, describing their commitment to supporting Nigeria’s heroes in uniform as ‘truly inspiring’.

The governor wrote: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and share the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper