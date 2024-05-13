Stakeholders Mobilise Youths To Take Advantage Of AfCFTA





As Africa moves towards becoming a single market, Aloinett Advisors in collaboration with the Abuja Global Shapers have launched a campaign to empower and educate young Nigerians about the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The AfCFTA is an agreement that seeks to remove the tariff and non-tariff barriers that have made trade among African countries more difficult.

At an Open Mic Night hosted by the Abuja Literary Society, Friday tagged: “AfCFTA Dey Call, Answer with Action!,” the organiser said the aim is to engage young Nigerians through a series of informative and interactive activities.

Executive Director, Aloinett Advisors, Teniola Tayo, commenting on the campaign, said the AfCFTA is one of the most important projects in African development at the moment, and Nigeria’s effective participation can help with some of the big issues such as job creation and economic growth.

“Our youth are incredibly vibrant and entrepreneurial. This…





Source: Leadership Newspaper