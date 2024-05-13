The New Energy Master Plan





Recently, the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) unveiled two strategic documents that they claimed would serve as a roadmap to energy transition, efficiency and reliability in the country.

The documents which are National Energy Plan (NEP) and National Energy Master Plan (NEMP) produced by the ECN became the first in recent memory that the government will issue gazettes on energy in the country.

According to the ECN, these documents highlight the determination of President Bola Tinubu’s quest to diversify the sector in order to power Nigeria’s industries, enhance economic development and attract more investments.

Recall that on January 1, 2024, President Bola Tinubu announced to the nation that improving power supply was his major priority in much the same way his energy adviser Olu Verheijen recently spelled out what the government had in mind.

Nigeria is facing lingering electricity shortages, which is a huge encumbrance to Africa’s biggest economy and population. …





Source: Leadership Newspaper