Tinubu Congratulates Justice Mary Odili On Birthday





President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Justice Mary Odili, retired Supreme Court judge, on the special occasion of her birthday anniversary.

According to a statement y presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Justice Odili, an eminent jurist, was the Deputy Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), serving as Deputy to the Chairman (Chief Justice of the Nigeria) at the nation’s apex judicial commission.

She was also President of the National Association of Women Judges of Nigeria (NAWJN), and Chairperson of the Body of Benchers, where she led pioneering reforms, such as retooling the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee by constituting three panels, thus expediting their processes and ensuring efficiency, and reviving the Body of Benchers’ mentoring programme for all young lawyers (0-7 years post call), among others.

President Tinubu celebrated the legal savant not only for her outstanding achievements in her calling but especially for her…





Source: Leadership Newspaper