US Rules Out Genocide In Gaza, Tasks Israel On Protecting Civilians





The Israeli military has been charged to do more in protecting Palestinian civilians even as the United States ruled out the belief that genocide is being carried out in the Gaza war.

President Joe Biden’s top national security official said Monday amid stalled ceasefire calls and Israel’s continued pounding of the Southern city of Rafah.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan insisted that the responsibility for peace lay with the militant Hamas group.

“We believe Israel can and must do more to ensure the protection and wellbeing of innocent civilians. We do not believe what is happening in Gaza is a genocide,” Sullivan told a briefing.

The Advisor stressed that the United States was “using the internationally accepted term for genocide, which includes a focus on intent” before arriving at this assessment.

He added that while Biden wanted to see Hamas defeated, the US President realised that Palestinian civilians were in “hell”.

Biden has come under…





Source: Leadership Newspaper