2027: Atiku, Obi, Saraki, Lamido Begin Alliance Talks





Ahead of the 2027 election, moves towards a political alliance between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, came to the fore yesterday.

This followed Obi’s surprise visit to Atiku, who the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Besides Atiku, Obi also met two other PDP leaders, namely former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki and a founding father of PDP and former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido.

Obi met the PDP leaders at their Abuja residences.

Although details of what was discussed during the visits are still shrouded in secrecy, Atiku, on his X handle said, “It was my honour and privilege to host @PeterObi today. -AA”

A source within Atiku’s camp confided in LEADERSHIP that a line of communication had been established between Atiku and Obi through their emissaries.

The source added that yesterday’s public meeting was a culmination of talks between both camps which had started…





Source: Leadership Newspaper