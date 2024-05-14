Again, EFCC To Arraign Ex-Minister Sirika, Brother Tuesday





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign the immediate-past Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Hadi Sirika, and his brother, before Justice Belgore of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Garki, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The duo were slammed with 8-count charge.

Recall that a Federal Capital Territory High Court had admitted Sirika, his daughter Fatima and two others to bail in the sum of N100 million each last week when the anti-graft commission arraigned them before Justice Sylvanus Oriji on Thursday.

Also arraigned were Jalal Hamma and Al-Duraq Investment Ltd, for alleged abuse of office to the tune of N2.7 billion.

According to the charge sheet, Sirika allegedly used his position as the Minister of Aviation to fraudulently award contracts to his daughter, son in-law and associates.

The anti-graft agency had slammed six counts charge against them.

While granting them bail, the court ruled that they must provide two sureties who must have…





Source: Leadership Newspaper