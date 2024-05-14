Allegations Against Commissioner False, Traditional Rulers Tell Gov Sani





District heads of Kachia local government area of Kaduna State and the Kachia Community Development Association (KCDA) have urged Governor Uba Sani to disregard allegations of bias raised against the commissioner of Agriculture and rural development in the state, Alhaji Murtala Dabo.

The traditional rulers and the community, in separate letters to the governor, said the allegations against the commissioner are the handiwork of enemies of progress.

The commissioner is being accused of bias and favouritism in the recent distribution of assorted farm inputs by the Kaduna State Government in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The district heads, who co-wrote the letter to the governor, are Alhaji (Dr) Sabiu I. Suleiman (District Head of Kachia); Mr Jacob Dogo (District Head of Sabon SARKI); Mr Joshua Takar (District Head of Gidan Tawai); and Mr. Moses Agwai (District Head of Bishini).

The letter by the KCDA was signed by Alhaji Bala Shittu and Alhaji Aminu Inuwa, chairman…





Source: Leadership Newspaper