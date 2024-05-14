ASUU Laments Operations Of Varsities Without Governing Councils





The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has again lamented the dissolution of the Federal Universities’ Governing Councils by President Bola Tinubu.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke said federal universities are being run illegally without their Councils.

Osodeke stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, while giving a goodwill message during a sensitisation workshop for Heads of Beneficiary Institutions on Career Service Centres, Teaching Practice, Beneficiary Identity Management Service (BIMS) and Hostel Development, organised by Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

LEADERSHIP earlier reported that President Tinubu’s administration had in June 2023 dissolved all the governing councils of federal universities in the country.

Federal Universities have being running without Governing Councils for the past eleven months and that has led to crisis in some institutions.

Osodeke also charged TETFund to consider punishment for universities that are not utilising the Fund’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper