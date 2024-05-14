Infinix Introduces New NOTE 40 PRO 5G In Nigerian Market





The Infinix NOTE 40 Pro 5G, an addition to the Infinix NOTE 40 series, is now available in Nigeria, offering you the latest in 5G capabilities and superior charging technology. Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, this smartphone delivers high-speed 5G connectivity tailored for seamless performance. It’s not just about speed; the NOTE 40 Pro 5G, like the other devices in the Note 40 Series, features the All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology, enhancing your charging experiences.

The NOTE 40 Pro 5G is designed to meet the demands of dynamic mobile users, making it an essential upgrade for those eager to leverage the advantages of 5G technology.

Powerful Chipset & Connectivity

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, the NOTE 40 Pro 5G is equipped to handle the next generation of mobile connectivity. This processor not only supports 5G networks but also enhances the device’s overall performance with better energy efficiency and higher data throughput, ensuring a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper