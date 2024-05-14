JUST-IN: Federal Gov’t Stops Niger Speaker From Marrying Off 100 Orphans





In a surprising turn of events, the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, has withdrawn his support from a controversial wedding ceremony planned for 100 female orphans in his constituency.

The girls are said to be orphaned IDPs in Niger State.

The decision came after a legal challenge initiated by the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, Speaker Sarkindaji stated that his withdrawal followed a lawsuit filed by Minister, whom he accused of overstepping her official boundary.

“The Minister has decided to drag me to court over this matter, which I believe is beyond the scope of her office,” Sarkindaji stated. He further suggested that the Minister should now take over the sponsorship of the wedding.

The Speaker had previously arranged funding for the ceremony, channelling funds through local traditional leaders and clerics to assist the families of the orphaned girls. Despite pulling out of the event, he…





Source: Leadership Newspaper