JUST-IN: Federal Gov’t Suspends Controversial 0.5% Cybersecurity Levy





The federal government has suspended the controversial 0.5% cybersecurity levy on electronic banking transactions.

Minister of information, Mohammed Idris, confirmed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday after the two-day federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the levy was undergoing review and has been put on hold for now.

He said, “the cybersecurity levy has been suspended. It is undergoing review. It had been put on hold for now.”

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had issued a directive to all banks and financial institutions, mandating the implementation of a 0.5% cybersecurity levy on all electronic banking transactions.

This new levy, set at 0.5% of the value of every electronic transaction, was introduced in response to the escalating concerns over cyber threats and follows the guidelines of the recently enacted Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act…





Source: Leadership Newspaper