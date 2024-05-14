Man Butchers Girlfriend For Resisting Forceful Sex In Akwa Ibom





A twenty-year-old man, Elisha, who is said be a student of the University of Uyo has allegedly murdered his auxiliary nurse girlfriend and butchered her body over her refusal to accede to his sexual demand.

The incident has thrown the scene of the incident located along Atiku Abubakar Way in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State’s capital into grief.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the sad incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at about 7am.

Although the remote reason for the dastardly act could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, the immediate cause, our correspondent learnt, may not be unconnected with aggressive demand for sex by the boyfriend.

Elisha was said to have lured the slain nursing assistant who was on the way to work, by diverting her to his one room apartment on the Atiku Abubakar Way.

A resident of the compound, an ailing woman of about 80 years who could barely communicate clearly, said she managed to reach the door, knocked and pleaded with Elisha to stop…





Source: Leadership Newspaper