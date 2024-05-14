We’re Not Spending N100bn To Revive United Palm Products – Enugu Govt





Enugu State government has explained that it is not committing N100 billion into its partnership with a private firm to revive the moribund United Palm Products Ltd (UPPL).

In providing more facts on the deal, the state government empahasised that it “is not releasing N100 billion or any dime to Pragmatic Palms Ltd”, adding that instead, Pragmatic Palms Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the partnership, will finance the revitalisation of UPPL.

In a statement issued by the senior special adviser to the governor on external relations, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, the state government said Pragmatic Palm Ltd would provide finance for 60 percent of the transaction value while the Peter Mbah administration would provide the plantations valued at 40 percent equity.

Anichukwu said UPPL is one of the numerous initiatives of the late premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara, and had been moribund for decades.

He said UPPL was expectedly one of the many moribund assets…





Source: Leadership Newspaper