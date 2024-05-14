Wizkid Net Worth, House, Cars, Source Of Income (2024)





Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who has come a long way from being a small-time artist in Surulere to becoming a global music sensation.

With his hit albums, sold-out tours, endorsements, and successful business ventures, he has amassed an impressive net worth of $4 million, as of 2024.

But that’s not all. Wizkid is a true trailblazer, from making EPs in his early days to releasing his groundbreaking album “Made in Lagos”, his cultural impact on Afrobeats has been felt not only in Nigeria but throughout the world.

If you’re curious to discover what makes him such an inspiring figure, you’re in luck.

In this article, we will delve deeper into the singer’s net worth, assets such as cars and houses, sources of wealth, and the incredible journey that led him to become one of the top musicians in Nigeria.

Wizkid Profile Summary

Real Name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun

Stage Name Wizkid

Date of Birth 16th July 1990

Place of Birth…





Source: Leadership Newspaper