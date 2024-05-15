$25bn Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project Advances Into Northern Section





A significant milestone has been recorded in the implementation of the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project according to ETAFAT, the firm overseeing the project.

The company confirmed that the project has advanced a step forward following the commencement of topographic surveys in the northern section.

The surveys covering Morocco, Mauritania, and Senegal began following a meeting between Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL.

ETAFAT officials said the initial studies are already in an advanced stage, marking a crucial milestone for the ambitious project, which aims to become the largest of its kind in Africa.

The pipeline would stretch along the West African coast, connecting Nigeria to Morocco and Europe through Benin, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, and Senegal. Upon completion, it would connect to the existing Maghreb-Europe Gas Pipeline.

Source: Leadership Newspaper