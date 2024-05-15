BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu’s Deputy Chief Of Staff, Soyannwo, Dies At 55





The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the passing of his Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo, on Wednesday. He was aged 55.

Sanwo-Olu, who sympathised with the Soyannwo family in a statement posted on his personal X page, said the death of his top aide was sudden and devastating.

He described the deceased as a brother, an armour-bearer, a confidante and a faithful believer in the collective dream of a Greater Lagos.

The statement read, “It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo. I am devastated by Gboyega’s sudden departure and I’m deeply affected by this news.

“Gboyega was not only my Deputy Chief of Staff by title; he was a brother to me, an armour-bearer, a confidante and a faithful believer in our collective dream of a Greater Lagos.

“His total dedication and service to Lagos State will never be forgotten. My prayers are with his beloved wife, Yewande and their children during this…





Source: Leadership Newspaper