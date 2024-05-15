CNG Directive: Tinubu Commissions 500MMscf/d Gas Plants, 23.3km Pipeline Today





Following his directive on mandatory procurement of compressed-natural-gas (CNG) powered vehicles by all government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), President Bola Tinubu is set to commission three critical gas infrastructure projects in Imo, Rivers and Delta States, today.

The projects will add additional 500MMscf/d gas production capacity to the country and also increase available gas pipelines network by 23.3kilometres, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) said yesterday.

This is as the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA), urged oil marketers to open CNG points at their filling stations to increase accessibility for consumers.

According to the NNPCL, President Tinubu will commission the 300MMscf/d ANOH Gas Processing Plant in Assa North-Ohaji South Field in Imo State; the 23.3km, 36-inch Gas Pipeline from the Assa North-Ohaji South (ANOH) Primary Treatment Facility to the OB3 Custody Transfer Metering Station…





Source: Leadership Newspaper