‘Cybersecurity Levy To Add N1.5trn Fresh Tax Burden On Businesses, Households’





The cybersecurity level being proposed by the federal government may leave a tax burden of N1.5 trillion on businesses and households in the country, a leading accounting firm Kreston Pedabo has said.

Senior Partner at Kreston Pedabo, Killian Khanoba noted that while the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) reports that the value of electronic transactions rose by 55 per cent to N600 trillion in 2023 despite the exempted transactions per the CBN circular, it means that the government will generate about N1.5 trillion per annum based on the 2023 volume.

According to him, this is about eight per cent of the total revenue budget for 2024, adding that what remained unanswered is the cost to the overall economy.

“Unfortunately, levies or special purpose taxes are not the best forms of taxation on which to build a sustainable economy. Their ad-hoc nature also makes them prone to poor fiscal management and loss of value to the nation.

Khanoba also disclosed that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper