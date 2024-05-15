Don’t Condemn Any Church, Prophet Samuel Tells Christian Faithful





Abuja-based cleric, Prophet I.O. Samuel, has urged Nigerians to promote unity among churches, warning against condemning each other’s denominations and doctrines.

In a statement personally signed by the cleric, he emphasised the importance of unity for peace to reign in the nation.

Prophet Samuel, who has researched various denominations and nations, shared his personal experience of being born and raised in the Anglican Communion in Anambra state. He noted that he initially believed his denomination was superior to others but later discovered the dedication and humility of other denominations, including the Catholic Church and white-garment churches.

He highlighted that many prominent African religious leaders, including bishops, prophets, pastors, and apostles, were nurtured in traditional denominations such as Celestial Church, Sabbath, Cherubim and Seraphim, and others. He emphasised that these denominations have a rich history and should not be condemned.

Source: Leadership Newspaper