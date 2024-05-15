JUST-IN: APC Suspends Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Over Alleged Anti-party Activities





The Executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Igbotako Ward II, Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State, have announced the suspension of the Senator representing Ondo South, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, over alleged anti-party activities and insubordination.

The notice was signed by ward executive members including Omotoye Olusola, Bakere Usuf, Tore Obwoselu, Oloyinmi Idowu, Borewaye Louyomi, Oladipupo Bose, Alkimbobola Seyi, Lawal-Babatunde, Aritawe-Ademole, Akinkuoju Olarewaju and Fabioye Ajoke, among others.

Ibrahim’s suspension is coming on heels of the direct APC governorship primary election in the State in which he lost out.

The party executives said their action to suspend Senator Ibrahim was pursuant to Article 21, Section A of the APC Constitution.

The 16-member Executive Committee in a letter said the decision to suspend the governorship aspirant and lawmaker was taken during its meeting held on Monday, May 13, 2024.

The party recalled that the APC National…





Source: Leadership Newspaper