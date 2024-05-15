KuCoin Deactivates P2P, Delists Naira On Platform





Amid the clampdown on cryptocurrency platforms by the Nigerian government, another major cryptocurrency trade platform, KuCoin, has deactivated its peer-to-peer (P2P) function for Nigerian users and delisted Nigerian naira from its platform.

Peer-to-peer function, popularly known as P2P, allows users, buyers and sellers to trade without third-party interference.

“Starting from 2024-05-15 08:00 (UTC), we will temporarily suspend all P2P Nigerian Naira (NGN) services and Fast Buy service via naira cards,” KuCoin announced in a press statement.

It stated further that “The KuCoin team is committed to resolving this matter swiftly and efficiently.’’





Source: Leadership Newspaper