NOPPMAN To Expand Onion Production To Boost Nigerian Market





National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN) has unveiled plans for expansion and rebranding initiative aimed at enhancing onion production, processing, and market competitiveness domestically and internationally.

During its 4th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja, NOPPMAN’s president, Aliyu Maitasamu Isah, announced the association’s collaboration with private organisations to establish onion processing companies, each with its own brand, to capture market share locally and abroad.

Isah expressed confidence in the upcoming launch of their processed onion product brand, scheduled for later this year.

He said, “With operational plants in Lagos and Sokoto, NOPPMAN is poised to invest substantially in its Sokoto facility, with an estimated value of five million US dollars.”

Highlighting the project’s significance, Isah emphasized its potential to significantly increase onion production capacity.

He outlined NOPPMAN’s ambitious…





Source: Leadership Newspaper