Shettima Harps On Technology For Productive Workforce





The Vice President, Kashim Shettima yesterday stressed the pivotal role of science and technology in crafting solutions for Nigeria’s advancement through a productive workforce.

Shettima, who spoke at the 5th National Productivity Summit organised by the National Productivity Centre (NPC) in Abuja, highlighted the country’s reservoir of talent, where he expressed optimism in Nigeria’s potential to make significant strides in the global arena through innovation.

The summit was themed, “Achieving Higher Productivity and National Development by Leveraging Science, Technology and Innovation”.

He said that President Bola Tinubu’s strategic adoption of innovative measures and partnerships with leading firms and research institutions was a means to expand the economy and overcome the developmental challenges posed by the missed opportunities of past industrial revolutions.

With the fourth industrial revolution upon us, VP Shettima urged NPC to seize the opportunity for redemption and to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper