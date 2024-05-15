Tinubu Congratulates Table Tennis Champion, Quadri On ITTF Africa Victory





President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s table tennis pacesetter, Mr. Aruna Quadri on winning the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Cup title.

Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, noted that Quadri achieved a resounding victory in the final match of the 2024 ITTF Africa Cup in Rwanda where he reclaimed his title and sealing his place as Africa’s table tennis champion.

The President commended the table tennis star for his dogged pursuit of excellence even in the face of gnawing obstacles, declaring that the zeal for distinction, the hardiness to succeed, and the inventiveness to solve complex problems are the exceptional qualities that define Nigerians.

He also noted the recent progress in the nation’s sports sector with remarkable performances in the African Games, the Africa Cup of Nations, and the World Relay Championships, emphasising that his administration will continue to foster the growth and development of sports in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper