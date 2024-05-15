Under Bridge Tenants: Declare Emergency Over Housing Crisis, HDAN Urges Tinubu





The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has appealed to the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the Housing Industry amidst looming housing crisis in the country.

This passionate plea comes on the heels of the discovery by the Lagos State government recently about several dwelling places beneath the Dolphin Estate Bridge in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The under-bridge ‘apartments’ comprised 86 partitioned rooms, measuring “10×10 and 12×10” in size, with occupants paying an average annual rent of N250,000 each.

Consequently, HDAN appealed to the administration of President Bola Tinubu to take a more pragmatic approach to the housing situation in the country.

According to the group, this was owing to the fact that the discovery by the Lagos State Government mirrored the housing deficit in Nigeria.

In a statement by the executive director of HDAN, Festus Adebayo, he said the Lagos scenario was but a tiny silver of such dwellings that were spread across the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper