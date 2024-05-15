UTM Offshore CEO Honoured For Pioneering FLNG In Africa





Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UTM Offshore Ltd, owners of Nigeria’s first indigenous Floating Liquified Natural Gas (FLNG), Dr. Julius Rone, has been crowned in Paris as the award winner of Invest in Africa Energy (IAE) Forum for 2024, for his pioneering impact on Africa’s oil and gas sector.

Dr. Rone was conferred with the Changemaker for Pioneering Gas Monetisation by FLNG Award, by the body of African oil and gas industry giants, on Tuesday, in a grand ceremony in Paris, France.

The award, which was in recognition of Dr. Rone’s revolutionary contributions to the development of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria and Africa, was presented to him by Marcel Abeke Minister of Petroleum of Gabon and other industry giants; NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber; Armel Simondin, CEO of Perenco; Tim O’Hanlon, Senior Advisor to Panoro Energy; and Jean Michel-Jacoulot, CEO of Trident Energy.

Speaking at the event, Executive Chairman of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper