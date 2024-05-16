6 Directors, 222 ‘Workers’ Fired As Anambra Gov’t Orders 2 To Refund 4-yr Illegal Salaries





Six directors and 222 other staff members of the Anambra State Local Government Service Commission have been sacked for possessing fake certificates with which they gained employment into the commission.

In the same vein, two former staff members, one of whom was found to be working with the state owned Nwafor-Orizu College of Education at Nsugbe, and another with Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, Awka, who were said to be collecting salaries for four years have been directed to refund the illegal salaries they received to the commission.

Chairman of the Commission, Mr Vincent Ezeaka disclosed the scandals to newsmen at the Commission’s office in Awka on Thursday.

Ezeaka said that the sad developments were discovered in the ongoing verification and staff biometrics identification exercise being conducted by a four-man committee headed by a retired Permanent Secretary, Dr. (Mrs.) Ndidi Onuigbo.

He added that the exercise is part of Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led administration’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper