Bauchi Governor Signs 6 Executive Bills Into Law





Governor Bala Muhammad of Bauchi State has passed six executive bills passed into law by the State House of Assembly for good, efficient and effective governance of the state.

The bills are a bill to Rename the state-owned university to Sa’adu Zungur University, Gadau; a bill to repeal Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency 2012 to Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Board; a bill to provide for the establishment of Bauchi State Farmers/Herders Board; a bill to provide for the establishment of Bauchi State Rural Access Road Authority (RARA) 2024 as well as a bill to Promote Children Access to Education in Bauchi State.

While signing the bills, Governor Mohammed commended the State House of Assembly for studying the details of the bills carefully and thoroughly before passing them for assent, pointing out that this showed the cordial relationship between the legislature and the executive arm of government.

He called for continuous partnership between the arms of government for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper