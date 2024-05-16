Edo Poll: LP Group Tasks INEC, Judiciary On Electoral Act, Rule Of Law





A pressure group within the Edo State chapter of Labour Party (LP), Catalyst Committee, has challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Judiciary not to succumb to political pressures, rather, they should show conformity to the rule of law and the Electoral Act as amended in 2022.

The group made the call against the

backdrop of the legal challenge instituted by an LP governorship aspirant, Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon, against the candidacy of Olumide Akpata in Edo State.

In a statement by the coordinator of the group, Dr. Abel Oarhe, the Catalyst Committee noted that the call became necessary as some “money bags” were allegedly out to ensure that justice was not served and thereby subverting the will of the people.

In the statement made available to journalists in Benin City on Thursday, the group pointed out that it is only when justice is served on the governorship candidacy dispute that democracy can be deepened in the country.

It also warned that any…





Source: Leadership Newspaper