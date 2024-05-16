EFCC To Use Technology To Combat Terrorism Financing





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is settling for the use of technology to combat illicit flow of monies into the hands of terrorists.

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede stated this in a goodwill message delivered at a Multi-stakeholder Meeting on Terrorism Financing and Violent Extremism in the North-East, organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Transparency International in Nigeria, TI-Nigeria, financed by GIABA-ECOWAS.

Olukoyede expressed worry over the dimension terrorism financing has taken, disclosing that the EFCC has discovered platforms other than Binance, which are being used for terrorism financing, saying over a thousand of such accounts were closed.

He said: “The challenge before us is to seek solutions to end this decade-long nightmare and restore order to the troubled region. The quest for a solution is not entirely new. Several conferences and workshops have been convoked, yet the situation remains dire.

“For us in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper