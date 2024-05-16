FCT CP Drums Support For New Nigerian Satellite PayTV SLTV





FCT Police Commissioner, Beneth Igweh, has expressed support for SLTV, a latest indigenous pay television service.

He said approval had been given for the installation of SLTV decoders and satellite dishes in all the Police Divisions under FCT Command, in patronage of the Nigerian brand.

The CP disclosed the endorsement when a delegation of a team and partners of Metrodigital Limited, operators of SLTV, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

CP Igweh, who received the august visitors in company of his management team, directed that all the six Area Commands in the FCT to also benefit from the gesture, including the Police Command headquarters.

He commended SLTV for providing an indigennous alternative to exorbitant and monopolistic satellite Pay TV service providers.

According to him, procuring the decoders was not just a demonstration of support for the local brand, but to ensure that officers and men across the FCT Police Command have access to timely news and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper