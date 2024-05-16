Federal Gov’t To Probe Alleged Discrimination Against PWD By Rano Airline  





The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) has expressed deep concern about recent reports alleging discrimination against one Alhaji Usman Bura Gabai, the State Chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, by Rano Airline at the Maiduguri Airport in Borno State.

Consequently, NCPWD said it has launched a thorough investigation into the matter with a view to diligently gather all necessary evidence and ensure a fair and transparent process, including taking appropriate action in accordance with the law.

A statement signed by Saleh Faruq Gagarawa, Head, New Media, NCPWD, on Wednesday night, said the Commission takes any allegation of discrimination seriously and was committed to upholding the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“Discrimination in any form is unacceptable and goes against the principles of inclusivity and equality that we strive to promote.

“In response to these allegations, the NCPWD has launched a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper