Gas Sector Reaping From Fuel Subsidy Removal – Ekpo





Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the courage and vision in ending fuel subsidy, saying the decision has led to increased investments in unlocking the Nation’s huge gas potential for the benefit of citizens, the economy and environment.

The minister stated this in an address at the Presidential Commissioning of Critical Gas Infrastructure Projects with the theme “From Gas to Prosperity, Renewed Hope”on Wednesday in Delta State.

He said: “Mr. President, the decision to eliminate fuel subsidies at the start of your administration has compelled increased spending in upstream and midstream gas development, and the use of gas as an appropriate, more cost-effective, and cleaner alternative to diesel and gasoline. Furthermore, in keeping with the Paris Climate Change agreement, this measure solidifies the use of gas as our transition fuel as we move the Nation towards achieving green energy sufficiency by 2060.”

The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper