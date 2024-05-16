Kano Hisbah Board Bans Male DJs From Female-dominated Events





The Kano State Hisbah Board, otherwise known as the Sharia Police, has ordered a ban against male Disc Jockeys (DJs) from events dominated by women across the state.

The decision was revealed by the Commander General of the Board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, during a meeting with representatives of DJs in the state.

Sheikh Daurawa emphasised that the prohibition aimed to prevent the mixing of men and women during public events, citing religious and moral concerns. He stressed that as a state guided by Islamic laws, it was imperative to uphold standards that discourage actions deemed contrary to Islamic tenets and teachings.

Sheikh Daurawa explained that only women would be allowed henceforth to officiate at women’s gatherings.

He said, “As an Islamic state, it is unacceptable for us to allow the indiscriminate mixing of males and females at the same event. This is because this act can promote and spread immorality.”

Furthermore, Sheikh Daurawa highlighted that prior to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper