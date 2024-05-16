NATCOM Activities Remain Suspended, Says Bill Proponent





All activities of the proposed National Commission for the Co-ordination and Control of the proliferation against Small Arms, Ammunitions, Light Weapons and Pipeline Vandalism in Nigeria, otherwise known as NATCOM, have been suspended.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Co-ordinating Director of Human Resources of the proposed Commission, Mr. David Olaitan, reiterated that the proponent of the NATCOM Bill that was passed into law by the 9th and 10th sessions of National Assembly respectively, Dr Baba Mohammed, has warned on many instances that members of the public must not engage themselves in any illegal activities tantamount to threatening the peace of Nigeria as such defaulters will be punished by the law of the Federation.

The statement further encouraged those who have genuine letters of appointment to be patient for their orientation and training when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu magnanimously signs the NATCOM Bill into law and graciously announces Dr Mohammed as the pioneer…





Source: Leadership Newspaper