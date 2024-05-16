Optiva Capital Unveiled As Lead Sponsor Of SheCan Conference 5.0





Optiva Capital Partners has been unveiled as the headline sponsor for this year’s SheCan Conference, titled ‘SheCan Do More 5.0’, by the organisers, SheCan Nigeria, a movement dedicated to empowering women in Nigeria.

The announcement was made at a press conference organised by SheCan Nigeria and hosted at Optiva Capital’s headquarters at Churchgate Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos, to also announce the upcoming conference scheduled for May 24 at Harbor Point, Victoria Island, under the theme: ‘SheCan DoMore 5.0 Positioning For More’.

Welcoming members of the press and other co-sponsors to the headquarters, Dr. Jane Kimemia, CEO of Optiva Capital Partners, expressed her excitement that Optiva Capital Partners came on board as a lead sponsor.

“We are very proud to be the headline sponsor of such an important agenda of empowering women to be more. The female gender has always been important to us as over 70% of our workforce is women. When you empower a woman, you empower a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper