Why We Walked Out Of N48,000 Minimum Wage Talks With Federal Gov’t – TUC President 





President of the Trade Union Council of Nigeria (TUC), Festus Osifo, has said that the union walked out of negotiations meeting with the Federal Government due to government’s inability to give breakdown of proposed N48,000 offer.

Osifo made this disclosure during a virtual live session with Channels TV on Wednesday.

He explained that the Federal Government did not come up with the best-case scenario as they have failed to give detailed explanation about what the workers would do with N48, 000 in this harsh economy.

Osifo also said it is as a result of this backlog and government’s inability to give proper breakdown of their proposal that the labour organisation walked out of the negotiation meeting.

LEADERSHIP reported that TUC presented a N615,000 minimum wage proposal against the N77,000 that least Federal Government workers already earn.

Osifo emphasised that the government’s N48,000 proposal showed that it was not prepared for negotiation.





Source: Leadership Newspaper