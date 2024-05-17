Airports: Tinubu Seeks N24bn For Kebbi, Nasarawa





President Bola Tinubu has written the House of Representatives, seeking its approval for the federal government to grant (reimburse) N24 billion promissory notes to Kebbi and Nasarawa state governments.

The N15 billion and N9 billion promissory notes for the Kebbi State and the Nasarawa State respectively are for the takeover of the airports’ built by the two states by the federal government.

The president’s request was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Abbas Tajudeen and read at plenary on Thursday by the deputy speaker, Hon Benjamin Kalu who presided over the sitting.

The letter reads: “Aviation, including airports, safety of aircraft, and carriage of passengers and goods by air” were under the control of the Federal Government as provided in the 1999 Constitution (As amended).

“Establishment of a promissory note programme in favour of the Kebbi and Nasarawa State governments for the reimbursement of the respective costs…





Source: Leadership Newspaper